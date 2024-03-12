 Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman : The Tribune India

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman


Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi March 11

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, in a special interaction with The Tribune, announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in a hybrid mode. Candidates will now be allowed to choose six subjects instead of the previous 10.

Integrating skill learning into education

Providing skill development opportunities to students while they pursue their courses is a priority for us. Encouraging students to engage in internships and apprenticeships and incorporating these experiences into their academic credits will enable them to better understand the job market. We are actively integrating skill, vocational and experiential learning into general education. — M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman

“We are implementing two significant changes for CUET 2024. Firstly, CUET-UG will be conducted in a hybrid examination mode. Papers with large registrations will utilise the OMR paper and pen mode, while others will use the computer-based test mode. This approach allows us to utilise schools and colleges as CUET centres, reducing the need for students to travel long distances. They can now appear at their nearest centres, saving time and effort. UGC and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are collaborating to expand the available examination centres by reaching out to colleges, universities and institutions willing to offer their facilities,” he stated.

Kumar added, “Another change for CUET 2024 is the reduction in the number of subjects. UGC’s analysis revealed that less than 1 per cent of students opted for all 10 available subjects. Most students chose only three or four subjects. Therefore, for CUET 2024, we will offer six subjects instead of 10, streamlining the examination process and reducing the overall duration. Last year’s exam spanned over a month, causing logistical challenges for both facilitators and students. Our goal is to conclude CUET 2024 within a shorter timeframe. Additionally, we aim to announce the CUET-UG results by the third or fourth week of June 2024, aligning with the academic calendar for the upcoming academic year.”

In 2023, the UGC notified regulations for establishing foreign university campuses in India. Since then, it has been engaged in continuous discussions with various stakeholders, including leading universities from the US, the UK and Australia.

“One of our major initiatives involves partnering with the National Research Foundation to provide high-level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the university ecosystem. We are witnessing the growth of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in the Indian space, and as the regulator of higher education, we are keen on exploring their potential inclusion in academia. Furthermore, we are committed to enhancing students’ mental and physical fitness. Equity and inclusivity are the foundational principles of the Indian education system, and the UGC is strengthening them through multiple initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds,” Kumar emphasised.

Additionally, the UGC is focusing on equipping youth with skills while they undergo their courses.

“Providing skill development opportunities to students while they pursue their courses is a priority for us. Encouraging students to engage in internships and apprenticeships and incorporating these experiences into their academic credits will enable them to better understand the job market, particularly in emerging areas. We are actively integrating skill, vocational, and experiential learning into general education. The implementation of the National Credit Framework is instrumental in achieving this vision,” he elaborated.

“Our focus is on facilitating the integration of industry professionals into universities to mentor students, design industry-ready curricula and contribute their practical experience to academia. Initiatives such as the Professor-of-Practice, Research & Development Cells, Industry Relations Cell and Centres for Collaboration aim to foster partnerships between universities and industries to address societal challenges. Industry-academia collaborations are essential for the future of Indian education,” he concluded.

The UGC recently issued a notification requiring universities to establish a Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) and appoint an ombudsperson to address students’ grievances within a specified timeframe.

He stated, “We have identified universities that need to appoint an ombudsperson on their campuses. Additionally, we have mandated that each university and its affiliated colleges prominently display the contact details of the ombudsperson and SGRC on their websites.”

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

