Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft’s toilet at New Delhi’s IGI airport

ANI

New Delhi, March 5

The Customs officials on Sunday recovered four gold bars worth approx Rs 2 crore from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday.

Officials said that on the basis of input received and further developed by Customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft utilised for international flight was rummaged on completion of its subsequent domestic trips at Terminal 2 of IGI, New Delhi.

During rummaging of the flight, the customs officers recovered a grey pouch found affixed with adhesive tape below the sink installed in the washroom. The grey pouch contained four rectangular gold bars total weighing around 3969 gms.

The total tariff value appraised of the 4 rectangular bars of gold comes to Rs 1,95,72,400, said an official statement.

The gold recovered along with its packing material has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, it added.