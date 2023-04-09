Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

Four men were arrested for allegedly confining and robbing passengers in a mini bus in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, the police said on Saturday. A team from the Shastri Park police station was deployed near the flyover when they heard screams of passengers in an RTV bus around 2 pm on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The team intercepted the bus after which at least 12 passengers complained that three people along with the driver abducted them from Anand Vihar railway station by falsely promising to take them to their respective destinations, the officer said. The passengers were confined in the bus and their money was robbed by the gang, he said, adding four passengers had already been thrown out of the bus by the gang after robbing them. The case was registered on the complaint of one Binit Kumar (20), a resident of Jamtara in Jharkhand.

The accused have been identified as Satyapal Singh (56), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar (44), Vipin Sharma (25), residents of Ghazipur village, and Deepu (31), a resident of Khichripur village, police added.