Four minors held for stabbing man to death

New Delhi, May 6
The Delhi Police on Monday apprehended four minors in connection with a stabbing incident in Jafrabad.
According to the police, the victim, Nazir (35), a resident of Jafrabad, was riding his scooty when he was attacked by a group of boys wielding knives near Mangla Hospital lane, Chauhan Bangar in Jafrabad on Sunday evening. A murder case was subsequently registered by the police.
“Nazir was found dead in an alley around 250 m away from his residence, with multiple stab wounds on his forehead, neck and abdomen,” officials said.
The police revealed that Nazir was considered a “bad character” at the Jafrabad police station, with numerous criminal cases, including robbery and attempted murder, registered against him.
An official said the four minors confessed to the murder, citing Nazir’s threat to one of them a couple of days prior. “All four boys are minors and are currently undergoing interrogation. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.
