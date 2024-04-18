Four Nigerians arrested for running MDMA lab in Greater Noida; drugs worth Rs 100 crore seized

Noida, April 18
Four Nigerian nationals living in Greater Noida were arrested after approximately 25 kg of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) drugs were seized from their rented residence, officials said on Thursday.
The seized MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy or molly, would have sold for more than Rs 100 crore in the black market, a senior official said.
“Four Nigerian nationals were taken into custody on Wednesday night after they were found manufacturing MDMA with the help of sophisticated apparatus in a setup made at their rented accommodation in Greater Noida,” he added.
This is third such case in Greater Noida since 2023 where foreigners have been found manufacturing synthetic drugs in their rented houses.
