Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 29

Along with the forensic lab at Recruitment Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, four police stations in Gurugram will get new buildings.

The Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) has sent the plan to the police headquarters that is likely to be approved soon.

All police stations will be built with eco-friendly bricks and there will be arrangements like park, genset, CCTV cameras, rainwater harvesting etc.

A senior official of HPHC said that for the multi-storey building of the forensic lab, a plan has been sent to the headquarters for approval. At present, a lab is running on the floor of a building located in RTC and another is in Madhuban, Karnal.

Harshit Saluja, junior engineer of HPHC, said that a women’s police station building would be built in Sector-8 in IMT Manesar. Presently, the police station is running from another building. The women police station will be a three-storey building. The building will have a separate sitting room for the ACP, along with a lift, parking space and a garden.

“This eco-friendly women police station will be equipped with technology and CCTV cameras will be installed. Its construction will cost approximately Rs 4 crore,” added Saluja.

HPHC will also construct buildings of Sector-17/18, Sector-50 and Farrukhnagar police stations. The buildings of Sector-17/18 and Farrukhnagar police station will be demolished and rebuilt. For the Sector-50 police station, the building will be constructed at another place. Lifts and fire protection equipment will also be installed in these police stations. Rest rooms for policemen, rooms for investigation officers will also be constructed. There will also be a separate room for the police station in-charge.

