Four-storey building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, December 5
A four-storey building in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, which had developed cracks six months ago, collapsed on Monday.
The police said they received a PCR call at around 8:45 am regarding the incident.
A police team, along with fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot, they informed.
The owner of the building has been identified as Balraj Arora. The building was vacated in May after it developed cracks. The matter was also brought to the knowledge of the municipal authority.
The police informed that no one was living in the building at the time of the incident and there was no loss of lives or injuries.
