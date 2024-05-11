FRAI extends support to BJP’s Khandelwal

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 10

Ahead of polling in the Capital, the Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI) has extended its support for Praveen Khandelwal, BJP’s candidate for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

The endorsement was announced during an event held in Delhi on Friday, where FRAI, representing more than 80 lakh micro, small, and medium retailers, appreciated Khandelwal’s ‘dedication’ to advocate for their interests.

Abhay Raj Mishra, national spokesperson of the FRAI, said, “Praveen Khandelwal’s dedication to secure a dignified life for millions of impoverished shopkeepers resonates deeply with our mission.”

“His track record of advocating for fair competition and a level-playing field for small retailers against e-commerce giants reflects his unwavering support for our community,” he said.

It was claimed that Khandelwal, who was also serving as the national secretary general of the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT), had been a vocal proponent for addressing issues that the retailers were facing.

“We urge all fellow retailers to support his candidature as he has been tirelessly advocating our interests over the years. Under his leadership, our community will play a pivotal role in nation-building,” said Mishra.

Khandelwal said, “Our vision is to forge a prosperous ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi.”

“I pledge to advocate wholeheartedly for the interests of the retailers and traders fraternity,” he added.

“We request all retailers, shopkeepers, and traders, big or small, to come out in support of Praveen Khandelwal,” said FRAI Joint Secretary Gulab Khoda.

Naresh Bansal, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand said, “Praveen Khandelwal’s dedication to the cause of traders is commendable.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha