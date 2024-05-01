Frame relief policy for victims of Chinese manja: High Court to govt

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to frame within eight weeks a policy for grant of compensation to those who have lost life and limbs in accidents due to the use of Chinese manja.

Stating that he is “pained” to note the number of persons losing their life and limbs to Chinese manja in spite of orders restraining its sale, Justice Subramonium Prasad also asked police to state the action taken against those manufacturing and selling Chinese manja from 2017 to 2024.

The high court’s order came on a batch of petitions highlighting the menace of the kite-flying threads made of polyester, nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material, also known as Chinese manja, which leads to serious and fatal injuries.

It observed that despite previous order, the Delhi Police had not filed its status report and the city government not formulated a comprehensive policy for granting compensation.

“Numbers of orders have been passed by this court directing the respondents to initiate steps to ensure that Chinese manja is not sold in the market. Though orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been passed, this court is pained to note that a number of persons are losing their life and limbs because of Chinese manja year after year,” the court said.

“The state government is directed to frame the policy and file it in court within a period of eight weeks from today. Let a latest status report be filed as well by the respondent/Delhi Police, showing the action taken against those persons who are manufacturing and selling Chinese manja from the year 2017 to 2024,” it said in an order on Monday.

The petitioners were represented by lawyer Aman Rehaan Khan. The matter will be heard next on August 23.

