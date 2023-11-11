Fraudster held for duping Delhi lawyer of Rs 98K

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

A cyber fraudster has been arrested from Bihar for allegedly duping a woman lawyer here of about Rs 98,000, the police said on Friday.

“We had received a complaint from a woman lawyer that she had received an SMS regarding a courier delivery along with a link. As she clicked on the link, her account got debited of Rs 97,970,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

“Following a written complaint, cyber police of North district registered an FIR on October 18 and launched an investigation into the matter,” Meena said.

Police said that they traced the location of the accused in Bihar’s Nalanda and arrested him. The accused has been identified as Sourav Kumar (28), who later confessed to his crime. “We recovered five mobile phones, nine SIM cards, two debit cards and a laptop from his possession,” the DCP said.

