‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti found on park wall in Delhi, FIR registered

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and Defacement of Property Act

New Delhi, June 11 

An objectionable graffiti was found on a wall of a park in the Dwarka North area here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in the matter.

The graffiti reading “Free Kashmir” was found on the wall of the DDA park in Dwarka Sector 13 on Monday evening, a police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and Defacement of Property Act at the Dwarka North police station. The CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, the official said. 

