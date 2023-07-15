 Fresh rain comes in way of Delhi's return to 'normalcy'; six ministers to oversee situation : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Fresh rain comes in way of Delhi's return to 'normalcy'; six ministers to oversee situation

Fresh rain comes in way of Delhi's return to 'normalcy'; six ministers to oversee situation

IMD says Delhi could witness light to moderate rainfall over the next few days

Fresh rain comes in way of Delhi's return to 'normalcy'; six ministers to oversee situation

A pedestrian on a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 15

Fresh heavy rainfall on Saturday evening impeded national capital’s efforts to return to ‘normalcy’. The rain worsened flood situation in Delhi as Yamuna’s water level had started receding.

According to officials, the water level of Yamuna was down to nearly 206.72 m from 207.43 m.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi could witness light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. “Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital during the next 36-48 hours. However, it could be interspersed with intense spell of short durations,” said an official.

Though some roads that were inundated with Yamuna’s water had already been cleared, fresh rainfall played spoilsport in opening the jammed flood gates at barrage on Yamuna River to help drain out flood water.

Out of five jammed gates, one was opened on Saturday.

Delhi Government, on Saturday, appointed its six minsters to monitor and supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected districts of the national capital. This decision was taken after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting in the evening.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has given the charge of South-East district to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot; East district to Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj; North-East district to Revenue Minister Atishi; North district to Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand; Central district to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain; and Shahdara district to Development Minister Gopal Rai.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed about the much-needed decrease in the level of Yamuna on Twitter. He wrote, “The water level in the Yamuna River is gradually receding. If there is no heavy rainfall again, the situation will normalise soon. Water extraction has been initiated from the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After which, the machines will be dried. Both plants will hopefully be operational by tomorrow. Please exercise caution and help each other.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

3
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

4
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

7
Haryana

Rewari: 600 acres near AIIMS project to be declared ‘controlled area’

8
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking bundh

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

Did it to provide outlet to flooded waters towards Kali Bein...

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

Rain to be less than the rains received in the previous week...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

NGOs step in to rescue dogs in flood-hit Noida, Delhi

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses