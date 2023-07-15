Fresh rain comes in way of Delhi's return to 'normalcy'; six ministers to oversee situation

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 15

Fresh heavy rainfall on Saturday evening impeded national capital’s efforts to return to ‘normalcy’. The rain worsened flood situation in Delhi as Yamuna’s water level had started receding.

According to officials, the water level of Yamuna was down to nearly 206.72 m from 207.43 m.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi could witness light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. “Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital during the next 36-48 hours. However, it could be interspersed with intense spell of short durations,” said an official.

Though some roads that were inundated with Yamuna’s water had already been cleared, fresh rainfall played spoilsport in opening the jammed flood gates at barrage on Yamuna River to help drain out flood water.

Out of five jammed gates, one was opened on Saturday.

Delhi Government, on Saturday, appointed its six minsters to monitor and supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected districts of the national capital. This decision was taken after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting in the evening.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has given the charge of South-East district to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot; East district to Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj; North-East district to Revenue Minister Atishi; North district to Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand; Central district to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain; and Shahdara district to Development Minister Gopal Rai.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed about the much-needed decrease in the level of Yamuna on Twitter. He wrote, “The water level in the Yamuna River is gradually receding. If there is no heavy rainfall again, the situation will normalise soon. Water extraction has been initiated from the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After which, the machines will be dried. Both plants will hopefully be operational by tomorrow. Please exercise caution and help each other.”