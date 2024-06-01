From dawn to dusk, these unsung heroes endure relentless heat

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 31

Amid towering cranes and bustling construction sites, a tale of resilience and hardships unfolds every day under the sun. With their distinctive yellow safety helmets and orange vests, labourers, who are the backbone of several projects, navigate through their workday and they bear the brunt of the blistering heat.

From dawn till dusk, these unsung heroes endure the relentless heat and their movements are marked by beads of sweat cascading down their faces, drenching their clothes.

The only respite they receive is during a brief lunch break, lasting between one and two hours. Yet, even this momentary pause offers little relief, as the heat continues to linger, which is an ever-present adversary in their battle to earn a livelihood.

Though the authorities have made efforts to provide relief to them in the form of a recently announced mandated paid leave from 12 pm to 3 pm, the message often fails to reach those who needed the most. A ground report of The Tribune reveals that the information of the leave has yet to permeate the bustling construction sites, leaving labourers unaware of the respite.

Traversing through the Central Delhi area, where the ambitious Central Vista project is underway, one encounters scenes of both struggle and determination. Men, women and even children seek shelter under the scant shade of trees. Their weary faces are testament to the toll exacted by the scorching sun.

Sachin, a labourer at a government construction site, recounts harrowing tales of colleagues succumbing to the heat, highlighting the daily battle they face. “Working in the extreme heat gets really hard... We come to work every day in this heat because it is our need,” he laments, his words echoing the sentiments of many others who share this plight.

Chandan, another labourer, highlights the lack of amenities provided at construction sites. “Only water is being provided to us... We do not drink cold water even in this heat,” he reveals, shedding light on the dire conditions faced by labourers.

Despite the challenges, these resilient workers continue to perform their duties. Ahamed, despite suffering from heat-related ailments, expresses his unwavering commitment to his work, a testament to the indomitable spirit that defines these labourers.

As the clock strikes 2 pm, signalling the end of their brief reprieve, labourers reluctantly return to their work, braving the relentless heat once more. Outside the construction sites, others diligently perform sanitation and cleaning tasks, further underscoring the breadth of labour required for such projects.

Balkishan, a seasoned labourer, expresses disbelief at the notion of paid leave, revealing the stark reality of their daily routine. “We are not aware of any such thing... We just get back to work as the clock ticks 2 pm,” he states matter-of-factly, his words serving as a stark reminder of disconnect between the policy and its implementation.

Despite the hardships, these labourers find solace in camaraderie and small comforts. Deepak speaks of spending their break under the shade of trees, finding relief in simple pleasures amidst their gruelling schedule.

As the day draws to a close, Loganathan reflects on their relentless pursuit of livelihood. “Our life is only work and home... We work every day of the week,” he concludes, his words echoing the sentiments shared by countless others who find themselves entrenched in a cycle of labour and survival.

In the bustling streets of Delhi, amid the cacophony of construction, the story of these labourers serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in the name of progress.

