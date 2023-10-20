From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

New Delhi, October 10
A central air quality panel announced on Friday that starting November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling within NCR.
This measure aims to combat air pollution caused by diesel-powered buses operating in the region, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to electric vehicles.
The announcement was made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). In an effort to reduce pollution levels, the Centre had announced in April 2020 that all vehicles sold in India must comply with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards.
Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter, that vehicles in India can emit. These standards focus on improving emission control, fuel efficiency, and engine design.
As vehicle manufacturers provide vehicles that meet these new norms, oil companies supply fuel that adheres to BS-VI standards, known as the world's cleanest fuel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA
India’s comments come after Canadian Foreign Minister descri...
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates
Visa services to be badly affected
Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive
Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...
Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections
A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...
2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...