Funds for CCTV, housing at DU

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday approved Rs 272 crore for the construction of a residential accommodation for working women and girls pursuing higher education at Delhi University under the Nirbhaya Fund. The budget includes Rs 72 crore for the CCTV surveillance system across the accommodation premises and the campus. The initiative will be actualised in two phases. The facility will encompass 1,000 beds, supported by a wide range of enhanced security features. TNS
Umar’s bail plea: cops get time
New Delhi: A local court on Thursday granted time to the Delhi Police to file a reply on a regular bail plea filed by Umar Khalid, a former student leader at JNU, in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Special judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court has now listed the hearing on Khalid’s second regular bail application for March 21. The judge granted time to the prosecution on special public prosecutor Amit Prasad’s application seeking more time.
