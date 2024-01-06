Funds for Farishtey scheme: SC asks L-G to file affidavit on Delhi Govt’s plea

PTI

New Delhi, January 5

The “Farishtey Dilli Ke” scheme for providing free treatment to accident victims is likely to be back on track soon, with the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi informing the Supreme Court on Friday that the society running it has recently met and decided to release funds for its implementation.

The lawyer appearing for the L-G’s office told the court it was not a “Council of Ministers versus LG” issue.

The counsel termed the case as a “storm in a teacup” and told a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta that the LG was not involved in the implementation of the scheme which was governed by a society headed by the city government’s Health Minister.

“You file an affidavit to that effect. If we find that the minister has taken us for a ride, we will impose exemplary cost,” the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Jain, appearing for the L-G’s office.

Jain said, “Nobody has taken anybody for a ride expect that the petitioner has used this court’s forum to agitate something. It is a classic case of storm in a teacup.”

“This scheme was governed by a society and in a recent meeting of the society which has taken place on January 2, they have decided to release the funds from which all pending claims will be issued,” Jain said.

The bench said since the funds will be released, it will be the end of the matter. “Ask the LG not to make every issue a prestige issue,” the court observed.

Jain said, “The LG is not involved in this. This is exactly what I wanted to point out.” The bench asked him to file an affidavit within two weeks and adjourned the proceedings. On December 8, the apex court had sought responses from the office of the LG and others on the plea.

