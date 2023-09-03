 G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13 : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

G-20 Leaders’ Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10

G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, September 3

Anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said.

These cards will be available in two categories—one-day and three-day validity—offering “unlimited rides” in the metro network.

The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

The G-20 Leaders’ Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

The dedicated counters have been provided to “facilitate G-20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit,” the official said.

The one-day card will be available for Rs 200 while the three-day card will cost Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Supreme Court, ITO, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham and Terminal 1 IGI Airport.

Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last service available for the day, the officials said.

“There are no penalties or surcharge levied on the use of Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like entry or exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc,” the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro, India’s largest metro network, ranked among one of the largest metro systems in the world is well connected to almost all the prominent tourist destinations in the city such as Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, Qutub Minar, to name a few.

Tourists can seamlessly reach these tourist places by travelling on various corridors of the Delhi Metro by using these cards. Tourists can also download the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ app for more details on the network to plan their journeys. The app also includes a dedicated section on the home page under ‘Tour Guide’ where they can find the list of all stations and tourist places nearby, the officials said.

Tourist Smart Cards are also available at all metro stations (except Airport Express Line) across the network. Anyone wanting to explore the city can avail of these cards from the stations at any time during the day, they said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

4
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

5
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

6
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

7
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

8
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

9
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

10
Punjab

Row over dissolution of panchayats: Punjab govt shielding 2 babus in CMO?

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Says India’s economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years...

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

The government had on Saturday notified the eight-member hig...

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s attack comes after government set up a high-level p...

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

BJP to campaign extensively, Udhayanidhi says 'won't be cowe...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has all...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Ready for G20 Summit

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

Court denies bail to man who ‘scammed’ people

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours