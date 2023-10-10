 G20 aftermath: Nozzles worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from newly-installed fountains outside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Gate : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • G20 aftermath: Nozzles worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from newly-installed fountains outside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Gate

G20 aftermath: Nozzles worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from newly-installed fountains outside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Gate

Even earlier, PWD had filed police complaints about thefts of wires, nozzles, and other fixtures

G20 aftermath: Nozzles worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from newly-installed fountains outside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Gate

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the stainless steel nozzles are priced at Rs 4,000 each. Tribune Photo



PTI

New Delhi, October 10

Since the conclusion of G20 Summit, nozzles worth more than Rs 10 lakh have been stolen from fountains newly installed outside Bharat Mandapam and at the Delhi Gate, officials said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when the agency tasked with their maintenance filed a police complaint.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the stainless steel nozzles are priced at Rs 4,000 each.

A number of fountains were installed across the central Delhi area in the run up to the G20 Summit.

"Twenty-four nozzles have been stolen from fountains outside the Bharat Mandapam while 12 nozzles from the fountain at Delhi Gate. The theft happened after the culmination of the G20 Summit," a PWD official said.

Asked whether the CCTV cameras installed in the areas captured any suspicious movement, he said that the cameras installed by the agency cover only the Gates 6 and 7 of Bharat Mandapam.

"There are also cameras installed by the Delhi Police but we do not know whether they are functional. The nozzles are expensive and we are trying to find alternatives to them," the person said. 

He said while the PWD replaced the stolen nozzles with plastic ones at Delhi Gate, the ones outside Bharat Mandapam can only be fitted with stainless steel ones since they are large fountains.

Even earlier, the department had filed police complaints about thefts of wires, nozzles, and other fixtures.

The department has deployed security guards around important places to ensure security of the assets created during the summit.

"However, it is not possible ... to ensure that they are not stolen since they are only a handful in number. Also, it is not possible for the department to deploy security guards everywhere," said the PWD official.

Last month, Delhi PWD minister Atishi had said an agency will be hired for the safekeeping of these assets.  

#Bharat #G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

2
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

4
Rajasthan

Cow vigilantes ran 'extortion' racket in Haryana, Rajasthan

5
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

6
Bathinda

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

7
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

8
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

9
Amritsar

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

10
Himachal

NHAI mulls roping in IIT experts for fixing Manali highway

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

Residents of Israel’s port of Ashkelon were told to leave th...

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

Besides the SYL canal, some other issues are also likely to ...

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Avneesh Jhingan of Punjab & Haryana High Court to Rajasthan High Court

Crypto scam: Retired Himachal cop among three arrested by Mohali police

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13

Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against his suspension from Rajya Sabha

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management