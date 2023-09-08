G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday went on a final round of inspection of Rajghat, Pragati Maidan and other places to take stock of preparations for the mega event.

Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G20 Summit, Saxena said during the inspection.

The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

While inspecting Rajghat, the L-G directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured, according to officials. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers.

During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

The L-G also inspected the summit’s venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.

The L-G accompanied with senior officers took a mini bus around the city, inspecting summit-related preparations, they said. He also inspected control rooms of Delhi Police and the Disaster Management Cell of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), they said.

Last week, the L-G had told PTI that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given.

The Delhi Police Commissioner briefed Saxena about the security preparedness and the control room where live visuals from more than 5,000 CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the city will be received.

Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the control room round the clock.

The control room is getting district-wise visuals and a special command room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of developments in the city and its roads.

He also inspected the control room of the NDMC Disaster Management Cell which is manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel who are working round the clock to immediately address complaints such as water leakage, damage of pavements, replacement of damaged branches and flower pots.

