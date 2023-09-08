 G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Delhi L-G VK Saxena in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI



PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday went on a final round of inspection of Rajghat, Pragati Maidan and other places to take stock of preparations for the mega event.

Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G20 Summit, Saxena said during the inspection.

The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

While inspecting Rajghat, the L-G directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured, according to officials. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers.

During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

The L-G also inspected the summit’s venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.

The L-G accompanied with senior officers took a mini bus around the city, inspecting summit-related preparations, they said. He also inspected control rooms of Delhi Police and the Disaster Management Cell of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), they said.

Last week, the L-G had told PTI that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given.

The Delhi Police Commissioner briefed Saxena about the security preparedness and the control room where live visuals from more than 5,000 CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the city will be received.

Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the control room round the clock.

The control room is getting district-wise visuals and a special command room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of developments in the city and its roads.

He also inspected the control room of the NDMC Disaster Management Cell which is manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel who are working round the clock to immediately address complaints such as water leakage, damage of pavements, replacement of damaged branches and flower pots.

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

