 G20 Summit: Airlines plan to cancel 160 domestic flights at Delhi airport : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • G20 Summit: Airlines plan to cancel 160 domestic flights at Delhi airport

G20 Summit: Airlines plan to cancel 160 domestic flights at Delhi airport

Delhi International Airport Ltd says ample parking space available for planes at airport, decision on cancellations of flights taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions

G20 Summit: Airlines plan to cancel 160 domestic flights at Delhi airport

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, August 26

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said it has received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group, also stressed that the airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft during the summit period.

“We take immense pride in India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided required parking,” it said in a statement.

Further, it noted that the decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit.

“So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights.

“While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers,” the statement said.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Delhi Airport, also known as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is the country’s largest airport and handles around two lakh passengers daily.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

2
Himachal

Shimla: IGMC Hospital gets a wake-up call, water enters new OPD block from the nullah it stands on

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

4
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

5
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Punjab Governor to Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

Tiger which migrated from Uttarakhand's Rajaji reserve found in Himachal Pradesh

7
Himachal

Kullu: No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

8
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

9
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

10
Entertainment

Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby: ‘Our little princess Aura’

Don't Miss

View All
The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Top News

After governor’s warning, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says he has already replied to most of questions

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said touchdown spot of Vikram la...

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as Shiv Shakti Point, says PM Modi

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

FIR filed against Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher in slap video case

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over ‘hate politics’

The action comes a day after a video showing a teacher askin...

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

The passengers of the private party coach had arrived from U...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

5 Amritsar SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham's success

Akal Takht bans ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from holding meetings

Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC warns raagis over violating copyrights of Gurbani telecast

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Man chops off wife's hands, flees hotel in Delhi

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Jalandhar: Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Jalandhar: 47 days on, 8,000 acres still submerged in Lohian block

35-yr-old father of three dies of 'drug overdose' in Kapurthala

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

French visa fraud: CBI raids agent's house in Ludhiana

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

Punjabi University: Retd judge submits report in UGC scholarship fund scam

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases