G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

New Delhi, September 6
Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.
Besides, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg Metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
The move to start Metro services early is to facilitate movement of people, and police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit, it said.
The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre—Bharat Mandapam—at Pragati Maidan.
Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days—September 8, 9 and 10, the DMRC said in a statement.
The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, Metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, it said.
