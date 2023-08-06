G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

PTI

New Delhi, August 5

Ahead of the G20 Summit here next month, the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been directed to frame a contingency plan to deal with possible waterlogging in case of heavy rain in the city, according to an L-G office statement on Saturday.

Many parts of Delhi, including those close to the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit meeting at Pragati Maidan, faced flooding last month due to rain and the overflowing Yamuna river.

The G20 Summit under India’s presidency will take place on September 9 and 10.

Chairing a meeting with heads of stakeholder agencies, including the PWD, MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Environment and Forest Department, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the G20 Summit.

The “persistent problem” of defacement of walls, poles and Metro pillars by commercial and political organisations through posters and graffiti was raised in the meeting.