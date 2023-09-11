G20: Traffic helpline gets 2,500 calls in day, witnesses 6-fold rise

New Delhi, September 10

As the national capital hosted the G20 summit over the weekend, the 24x7 helpline of Delhi Traffic Police received 2,500 calls per day, six times the daily average, officials said on Sunday.

"On normal days prior to the G20 Summit, the helpline at the Public Interface Unit (PIU) received an average of about 400 calls per day. During the Summit, the unit received 2,500 calls per day from Thursday to Sunday. A G20 Traffic Virtual Helpdesk was established, which has been visited by more than 1.63 lakh people," the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) said in a statement.

Police further said that the WhatsApp Helpline received 2,000 queries per day, whereas Delhi Traffic Police's handle on microblogging site X provided clarifications to more than 75 queries during this time.

"We had set up a round-the-clock Ambulance Assistance Control Room with a helpline number to help people during medical emergencies, which received 24 calls from Thursday to Sunday.

The police added that despite the traffic restrictions in place, the helpline did not receive a single call about any ambulance stuck in a traffic jam and not being allowed to move.

"Total 440 calls regarding the need for an ambulance were received on ERSS-112 and were handled promptly with positive feedback," the statement added.

Coordination was also made with the Mappls (MapmyIndia) navigation application for suggesting alternate routes in consonance with traffic regulations during the G20 Summit which ensured hassle-free movement of the public in the Delhi-NCR area, it said.

"The queries from the public were largely related to the availability of routes to various railway stations, places of interest, airports, availability of the best mode of transport to reach the destinations. The questions were also related to the opening of the tourist places for the general public and foreigners," the statement added.

Police further said, "Alternative routes, facilitation to ambulances, and spot guidance were the norms. No untoward incident has been reported where security issues may have hassled the public. The Traffic staff was quick and lucid in response. Despite wide publicity that there was no lockdown, people still called up to confirm and were satisfied when reassured. There were queries as to how the families could reach burial sites and perform last rites.” — PTI

Kept public informed

The police said they constantly kept informing the general public about the latest route plans and security arrangements that could affect traffic movement. For medical emergencies, liaison staff at critical places and in the hospitals ensured that those in need received care and attention without delay

