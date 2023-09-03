Gang member arrested for trader's murder

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

The police have arrested an alleged member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang from west Delhi’s Nangloi area, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Mustafa Tyagi, a resident of Tihar village.

Mustafa was wanted in connection with the murder of businessman Ajay Chaudhary. He is the uncle of Salman Tyagi, the head of the gang. The members of Salman Tyagi gang are closely associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang, the police said. Mustafa was involved in five criminal cases and wanted in two cases of murder and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in Delhi, they said. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said a pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him.