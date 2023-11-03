Gang planning to loot jewellery shops in Delhi’s Dwarka busted, 11 arrested

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Delhi Police have arrested 11 Haryana-based criminals, who were planning to loot jewellery shops in Dwarka’s Chhawla area, officials said on Friday.

They belong to different gangs, and during a raid to apprehend them, two rifles, one double-barrel gun, three country-made pistols, seven live cartridges and three vehicles were also seized, police said.

Police received information around 11 pm on October 29 that “Haryana-based criminals associated with different gangs would come near the New Masjid in the Deenpur extension area to commit dacoity in jewellery shops”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan, said.

The raid was conducted by a team formed under the leadership of senior officers, he said. The DCP said that an FIR has been registered against the accused persons, who disclosed during interrogation that “they were planning to commit dacoity in jewellery shops”.

Police said that those arrested are Sanjay Kumar (44), Vijender (44), Vijay Singh Gurjar (46), Jagat Thakur (44), Jitender Kumar (36), Ramkesh (35), Sourabh (25), Paramveer Nehra (32), Mahipal Panwar (30), Amit (32) and Sumit Antil.

They are all from Haryana and are history-sheeters. Further investigation is under way, Vardhan said.