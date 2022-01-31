Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Delhi Police’s appeal came after several tweets were posted on social media platforms claiming that the victim had allegedly committed suicide

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Photo for representation.

PTI

New Delhi, January 31

The Delhi Police on Monday registered separate FIRs against three persons for spreading on Twitter misinformation and giving “religious colour” to the January 26 incident where a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers here, officials said.

It has also written to Twitter to ascertain the identities behind handles through which such posts and rumours were shared, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We have registered three FIRs against three persons for spreading false information, rumours and giving religious colour to the Karsturba Nagar incident while other violators are being identified.”

Last week, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

In an official statement, the DCP said a false narrative is being made and the incident is being given communal colour on social media by deliberately posting “distorted” facts.

“Some rumours of suicide by the victim was also posted without verifying the fact. Some Twitter handles and YouTube channel also disclosed the identity of victim which is prohibited by the law,” he said.

The first FIR has been registered on the tweet posted by Sukhpreet Singh Slatch whose Twitter handle is @sukh_slatch, while the second FIR has been registered on the tweet of star whose Twitter handles is @StarKissan, the police said.

According to the police, the FIRs have been registered under IPC sections of 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) among other relevant sections at the Vivek Vihar police station.

The third FIR has been registered under section 228A (Whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any person against whom an offence under section of rape and other) of the IPC against Madan Lal who posted a video in which he disclosed the identity of the victim and details of the incident on YouTube, the police officer said.

On Monday, the police said legal action would be taken against those found revealing the identity and spreading rumours about the victim.

The Delhi Police’s appeal came after several tweets were posted on social media platforms claiming that the victim had allegedly committed suicide. Some posts also allegedly revealed the identity of the victim.

The police said that the geo-analysis of these posts revealed that such posts and tweets are being done from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as well as from other countries like the US, Canada, UAE and UK in its bid to give a communal spin to the incident which is not the case.

Both the victim and accused belongs to the same community but originally their forefathers are from Punjab, they said.

Asking people not to reveal the identity of the victim and spread misleading facts, the police said necessary action is being taken by identifying those who have been spreading rumours.

The police said they have arrested eight women and a man as well as apprehended three (boys) juveniles in connection with the Kasturba Nagar case. The accused were arrested on the basis of the victim’s complaint and the videos that surfaced online soon after the incident.

Earlier in the day, Sathiyasundaram also took to Twitter and posted a video of himself urging people to not share rumours and false information through social media platforms.

“In the Kasturba Nagar sexual assault case, some people are spreading rumours about the victim and the incident through social media platforms. False information is being posted. Some of them are also found revealing the identity of the victim and also trying to give a communal angle to the incident,” he said.

“Some of them are spreading rumours that the victim has committed suicide. This is false information. The victim is doing fine and is safe. The officers of the team have also met her,” he added.

He said if anyone is found spreading rumours or wrong information through social media or any other platforms, “we will surely take legal action against such people. Till now, whoever has shared such posts on the incident, we are taking legal action against them.” —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

2
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

3
Punjab Punjab Diary

Sunny Deol: Keeping BJP at arm's length

4
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

5
Punjab

Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia till February 23

6
Haryana

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

7
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

8
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

9
Punjab

Punjab polls: Capt Amarinder predicts abysmal defeat for Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar east, says 'I'm not Majithia's uncle'

10
Himachal

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm, hail likely in nine districts of Himachal on February 3

Don't Miss

View All
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Top Stories

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline

NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Survey

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey

Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...

Matter sub judice: Government on Opposition demand to debate Pegasus

Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate

Stage set for a stormy budget session

Election Commission bans road shows, padyatras till February 11

2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission

Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...

Plenty of opportunities for India in today’s world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session

Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi

Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

No party-specific wave in Amritsar West constituency

Delay on Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar's release: Arvind Kejriwal faces protest in Amritsar

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa keeps everyone guessing

Retd IAS officer asserts his Rangretta identity before election

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Chandigarh: PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Mohali witnesses 412 fresh cases, one fatality

3 comorbid patients die, 441 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes Rs 1,725.19-cr Budget

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth ~1 crore seized

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Nawanshahr's Rahon town

Hitting poll turf, daughters out to seek voters' support

3-yr-old Jalandhar girl receives appreciation from India Book of Records

Open House: What should be done to wake up political leaders to address environmental issues?

Make election manifesto of parties a legal document: Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar

Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

Ludhiana: Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

3 attacked with swords over 'Rs-3,000 dispute' in Ludhiana

Parking, traffic congestion problems remain unsolved in Ludhiana West

Ex-legislator from Qila Raipur Jassi Khangura quits Congress

Three dead, 404 test positive in Ludhiana district

Cong fields Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt in Patiala Urban

Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt Amarinder in Patiala Urban

Capt Amarinder files nomination papers from Patiala Urban; inaugurates party office

PSTET result delay: Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi