Gang selling fake iPhones busted; 3 held

PTI

Noida, December 1

The police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of cheats which duped people by selling duplicate China-made Apple iPhones at low cost in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Three members of the gang have been arrested and 60 duplicate iPhones seized from them, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said.

According to the police, the gang lured potential buyers of iPhone 13 by offering them the premium phone for Rs 53,000, which is much lower than the model’s usual market cost of around Rs 66,000.

The gang purchased duplicate phones from Delhi markets for just Rs 12,000 each but would buy genuine iPhone boxes costing Rs 4,500 from Chinese portal Alibaba along with Apple stickers worth Rs 1,000 each, the police have said.

The duplicate phones, along with genuine stickers and boxes, would cost Rs 17,500 each to the gang but were sold for Rs 53,000. They also used a mobile application to show an IMEI number to gullible buyers to deceive them, the police have added.

Those arrested have been identified as Lalit Tyagi, Abhishek Kumar and Rajneesh Ranjan.