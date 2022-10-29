Gangster held in Seelampur

New Delhi, October 28

A 40-year-old member of the Nasir gang, who was absconding for the past two years, has been arrested from the Seelampur area in the national capital.

The accused has been identified as Nadeem, alias Kaliya, a resident of Jafrabad.

The police said Nadeem was previously found involved in eight cases, including murder, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and the Arms Act. The court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on October 27, specific inputs were received regarding the presence of Nadeem in the Seelampur area.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and after a brief chase and scuffle, cops succeeded in apprehending him. During his search, a semi- automatic pistol with six cartridges was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said. “During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed that he had been hiding in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh for a very long time,” he said. — IANS