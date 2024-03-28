Gangster in net after exchange of fire near Akshardham

PTI

Delhi, March 27

The Delhi Police have arrested a Bihar-based gangster, who was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Champaran in Bihar, sustained an injury on his right leg during an exchange of fire with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

He said the police received information on March 24 that Kumar would come to meet a contact near the Akshardham flyover and get arms and ammunition.

“A police team, which was deployed in the area, saw a person arriving on a motorcycle around 9.15 pm. He was asked to surrender, but the accused attempted to flee and fired upon the police team,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The officer said the police team returned fire in self-defence. The officer added that the accused was in contact with gangsters of Delhi-NCR in order to procure weapons.

