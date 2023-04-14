Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

New Delhi, April 14
In an alleged gang war, gangster Prince Tewatia — a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — was murdered in Tihar Jail on Friday evening.
Tewatia was stabbed with a knife by members of the rival gang when a fight broke out between the two groups, said officials. As many as four inmates were injured in the alleged gang war. The injured were taken to Deen Dayal government hospital.
Delhi Police said they have started an investigation into the matter.
According to officials, Tewatia was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.
In December 2022, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his involvement in a case of carjacking in the national capital. He was arrested for the first time in 2010 in a murder case, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...