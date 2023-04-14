Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

In an alleged gang war, gangster Prince Tewatia — a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — was murdered in Tihar Jail on Friday evening.

Tewatia was stabbed with a knife by members of the rival gang when a fight broke out between the two groups, said officials. As many as four inmates were injured in the alleged gang war. The injured were taken to Deen Dayal government hospital.

Delhi Police said they have started an investigation into the matter.

According to officials, Tewatia was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

In December 2022, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his involvement in a case of carjacking in the national capital. He was arrested for the first time in 2010 in a murder case, they said.

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters