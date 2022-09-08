Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 8

A Special Cell of Delhi Police has unearthed gangster-terror nexus in the Nalagarh firing incident after interrogation of the six accused arrested so far.

The August 29 firing incident was aimed at freeing an undertrial, Ajay. The Nalagarh police had arrested him in a highway shootout on May 25.

Ajay, however, could not be freed and took refuge in a toilet on the court premises as he thought a rival gang had tried to eliminate him. Since Ajay was a shooter of the Bambiha gang, he apprehended that the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang might have planned the firing to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera.

The Special Cell of the Counter-Intelligence looked for suspects in Delhi; Kaithal, Safidon, Jind and Ambala in Haryana; and Mohali, Patiala, Moga, Ferozepur and Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

It led to the arrest of four assailants. Vakeel and Vikram hail from Kaithal, Pargat from Sirhind and Gurjant from Kharar.

