Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

As the ‘satyagraha’ for the ongoing water crisis by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Water Minister Atishi in the Capital entered its third day on Sunday, she alleged that “Delhi is not getting its share of water as the BJP-led Haryana Government has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage”.

The closure of the gates of the barrage on the Yamuna, she said, has led to the water shortage in the Capital.

The Yamuna water is allocated to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as per a 1994 Memorandum of Understanding. The Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana diverts Yamuna water to the Western Yamuna Canal (WYC) and the Eastern Yamuna Canal. The WYC water is used by both Delhi and Haryana.

The minister claimed the Haryana Government asked how it would release water for Delhi when it did not have adequate supply.

“But on Saturday, when many journalists went to the Hathnikund Barrage, from where water is released for Delhi, everyone took photos and made videos in which it is clearly visible that there is water in the barrage. But the gates from which the water is released for Delhi are closed,” Atishi claimed.

“I request the Haryana Government with folded hands to open the gates of Hathnikund Barrage and release the water for the people of Delhi,” Atishi said in a video message.

“Delhiites should get the water they are entitled to. Till the Haryana Government does not give the water they are entitled to, till the gates of Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, this indefinite hunger strike will continue,” she added.

“This is more than a plea — it is a declaration that the fight for Delhi’s water is far from over,” she urged.

She said, “Today is the third day of my indefinite fast. I am on this fast because there is a huge water crisis in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water, all the water here comes from neighbouring states. Delhi needs a total of 1,005 MGD of water, out of which 613 million gallons of water comes from Haryana.”

She added that for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water since Haryana is only sending 513 MGD of water. “Haryana is releasing 100 million gallons less water per day. One MGD fulfils the water needs of 28,500 people. That means when Haryana is releasing 100 MGD less water, 28 lakh people of Delhi are not getting water,” the minister mentioned.

In a post on X, the AAP said Atishi’s ketone level returned a positive result while her blood pressure and sugar levels are down.

“On the third day of her indefinite fast, Atishi’s ketone level came back positive, doctors advised her to end the fast. Her blood pressure and sugar level have also fallen. Blood pressure — 125-56, sugar level — 73. Atishi is risking her life to fight for the people of Delhi so that they get their share of water,” the AAP said in the post.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP