 Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Water Minister Atishi with party leader Gopal Rai and others during the third day of her fast on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

As the ‘satyagraha’ for the ongoing water crisis by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Water Minister Atishi in the Capital entered its third day on Sunday, she alleged that “Delhi is not getting its share of water as the BJP-led Haryana Government has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage”.

The closure of the gates of the barrage on the Yamuna, she said, has led to the water shortage in the Capital.

The Yamuna water is allocated to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as per a 1994 Memorandum of Understanding. The Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana diverts Yamuna water to the Western Yamuna Canal (WYC) and the Eastern Yamuna Canal. The WYC water is used by both Delhi and Haryana.

The minister claimed the Haryana Government asked how it would release water for Delhi when it did not have adequate supply.

“But on Saturday, when many journalists went to the Hathnikund Barrage, from where water is released for Delhi, everyone took photos and made videos in which it is clearly visible that there is water in the barrage. But the gates from which the water is released for Delhi are closed,” Atishi claimed.

“I request the Haryana Government with folded hands to open the gates of Hathnikund Barrage and release the water for the people of Delhi,” Atishi said in a video message.

“Delhiites should get the water they are entitled to. Till the Haryana Government does not give the water they are entitled to, till the gates of Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, this indefinite hunger strike will continue,” she added.

“This is more than a plea — it is a declaration that the fight for Delhi’s water is far from over,” she urged.

She said, “Today is the third day of my indefinite fast. I am on this fast because there is a huge water crisis in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water, all the water here comes from neighbouring states. Delhi needs a total of 1,005 MGD of water, out of which 613 million gallons of water comes from Haryana.”

She added that for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water since Haryana is only sending 513 MGD of water. “Haryana is releasing 100 million gallons less water per day. One MGD fulfils the water needs of 28,500 people. That means when Haryana is releasing 100 MGD less water, 28 lakh people of Delhi are not getting water,” the minister mentioned.

In a post on X, the AAP said Atishi’s ketone level returned a positive result while her blood pressure and sugar levels are down.

“On the third day of her indefinite fast, Atishi’s ketone level came back positive, doctors advised her to end the fast. Her blood pressure and sugar level have also fallen. Blood pressure — 125-56, sugar level — 73. Atishi is risking her life to fight for the people of Delhi so that they get their share of water,” the AAP said in the post.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

2
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

3
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

4
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

5
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

6
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

8
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

9
Trending

Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

10
India

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

Central Secretariat Library a repository of historical treasures

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs