Gear up for LS polls: Delhi Congress chief to workers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely urged the Youth Congress workers to prepare wholeheartedly for the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.

Lovely highlighted the role of the Youth Congress in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He said many Congress leaders had risen through the ranks via the Youth Congress, showcasing their dedication and hard work at the grassroots.

Lovely commended the resurgence of the Congress party following Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Lovely urged membersof the Youth Congress to advocate for people’s causes and assured them of solid support of the Delhi Congress in their fight against misrule, corruption and injustice.

#Congress