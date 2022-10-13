German envoy, Kejriwal discuss ‘Mission Yamuna’

New Delhi, October 12
German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Secretariat here.
“German ambassador to India called upon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat today. Both Germany and Delhi will explore avenues of collaboration on the mission of cleaning Yamuna and transforming city roads,” a CMO tweet said.
The CMO also said the German ambassador “highly appreciated Delhi Government’s schools and hospitals, recognising the CM’s efforts towards transforming them.”
