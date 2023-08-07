Get income certificate digitally

New Delhi, August 6
The Delhi government has rolled out a facility for people from the EWS category to get their income and asset certificates online, according to a notification.
Income and asset certificates are key documents for people from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to get admission in schools, universities and for other purposes.
According to an official notification issued on August 1, the certificates will now be issued only through the online mode, cutting out the need to visit the subdivisional magistrate’s office. According to the official notification, “All concerned subdivisional magistrates (ie issuing authority) are hereby informed that the service ‘Income and Assets Certificate for Economically Weaker Section’ has been launched on the e-district portal with immediate effect and the aforesaid certificate will be issued through online mode only henceforth with.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
When will Rahul Gandhi be back in Parliament
Leaders demand immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok S...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...