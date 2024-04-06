‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

BJP leaders today took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party, labelling it “Gimmick No. 1”. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “AAP is the ‘Gimmick No. 1’ and AAP leaders have become synonymous with lies, loot, cunningness and dishonesty.”

‘Sanjay Uses wheelchair to gain sympathy’ When Sanjay Singh got bail, he was in a hospital, and from there, he came to Tihar jail on a wheelchair. As soon as he got released on bail, he climbed on to the roof of a car, and today when he wanted to gain sympathy again, he came on a wheelchair. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Sachdeva and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the drama being played by Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders in Delhi for the past few months had been exposed by Sanjay Singh himself.

“When Sanjay Singh got bail, he was in a hospital, and from there, he came to Tihar jail on a wheelchair. As soon as he got released on bail, he climbed on to the roof of a car, and today when he wanted to gain sympathy again, he came on a wheelchair,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP president said nobody in AAP cares about Delhi’s pain. “Sanjay Singh will have to understand that coming out on bail is not the same as being acquitted. The case is not over yet, and more faces will be unmasked,” he added.

Tiwari said the BJP would soon bring out a white paper on the liquor scam. “The liquor scam is a big loot by AAP, but no one will escape. Arvind Kejriwal has given over Rs 25 crore to advocates from the government treasury to fight liquor scam case. Many development works could have been done in Delhi with this money,” the MP said.

