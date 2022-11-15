Ghaziabad: 2 youths hang dog to death, video goes viral

Ghaziabad, November 14

In a shocking incident, a dog was hanged to death by two youths in Ghaziabd. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, two men are seen hanging a dog with the noose. Along with this, they are also holding one end of the rope in their hands, which both are pulling towards them with full force, so that the dog suffocates.

After the incident came to light, the police called the youths seen in the video to the police station for questioning. The incident took place in Elaichipur village and was around three months old. — IANS