Ghaziabad: 22-year-old woman beaten to death by relatives on suspicion of jewellery theft, 8 held

PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), June 21

A 22-year-old woman died after being beaten up for seven hours by relatives who suspected that she had stolen their jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

They arrested eight people after the body concealed on the rooftop of their home here was found on Wednesday.

As per an FIR registered in connection with the case, victim Samina attended a family function with her distant relatives on Tuesday night who suspected her of having stolen their jewellery.

The FIR stated that the relatives beat her up continuously from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, which led to her death. The relatives also thrashed Samina's sister Saniya and their driver Rajbir, according to the FIR.

Saniya informed police that her sister's body had been concealed on the rooftop by the accused, following which a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Ravi Prakash Singh found it, officials said.

"The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the report of which is still awaited. We have lodged an FIR of murder and detained eight accused. The matter is being investigated," he said.

It is not immediately clear what object was used to attack her, police said.