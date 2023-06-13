Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

Two women were killed and nine others were injured in a fire incident in a multi-storey building here in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.
All 11 were of same family. The building housed a tent house on its ground floor. A short circuit may be behind the incident, said Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal.
