Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

PTI

Ghaziabad, October 30

A notorious criminal, carrying a reward on his arrest in the case of robbery, which led to the death of a first-year BTech student, was killed in an encounter with the police, officials said on Monday.

The student, Kirti Singh (19), had suffered grievous injuries after two bike-borne men tried to snatch her phone while she was returning home from college in an auto-rickshaw on October 27.

As the two accused tried to snatch her mobile phone, she fell from the moving auto-rickshaw and hit a road divider. She was admitted to a hospital with severe injuries on her head and was put on a ventilator. She died on Sunday night, Vivek Chandra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ghaziabad, said.

Late on Sunday night, the Ghaziabad police had set up a checkpoint in the Masoori police station area and directed two persons approaching on a motorbike to stop. However, they tried to flee the spot and opened fire at the police, injuring a sub-inspector.

In retaliatory firing, one of them was injured while the other managed to flee. The injured was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra, who had 12 cases registered against him.

On Saturday night, following an encounter, the other snatcher, Balbir, was arrested. He had received a bullet injury in his leg.