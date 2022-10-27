MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

PTI

New Delhi, October 27

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday and said the upcoming MCD polls would be fought on the garbage issue as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP won the civic body election.

Scores of BJP supporters staged a protest and raised slogans against Kejriwal. In turn, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also raised slogans against the saffron party.

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP in its 15-year rule in Delhi's three erstwhile municipal corporations gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with garbage.

"Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage.

"BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls," the Delhi chief minister said.

About BJP workers protesting against his arrival at the landfill site, he alleged that the saffron party "don't let anyone visit here".

"They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain…All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards in the hope that they would get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won't vote for them," Kejriwal claimed.

He also alleged that the BJP "gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore" during their 15-year rule in the civic bodies.

"They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years they gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore of which Rs 1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government," Kejriwal alleged.