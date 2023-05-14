Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

IANS

New Delhi, May 13

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself in northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after she failed in the CBSE Class XII exam, the police said on Saturday. The police said the incident took place on Friday. The girl was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri where she died during treatment.

“No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected in her death,” said a senior police official.

The body has been handed over to family members after autopsy on Saturday. As per the autopsy report, the girl died due to asphyxia as a result of antemortem hanging.

In another incident, depressed over her poor results in the CBSE Class XII exam, a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area on Friday night.