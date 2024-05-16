Girls top as they manage time better: CBSE controller of exams

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 15

Days after girls outperformed boys in CBSE Class X and XII exams, the board’s Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, noted that girls demonstrate superior time management skills despite household responsibilities and maintain better focus than boys, thus explaining their consistently strong performance.

In an interview with The Tribune, Bhardwaj emphasised, “The ability of girls to manage time efficiently sets them apart from boys and allows them to excel academically.”

CBSE data reveals that girls have consistently outperformed boys in Class X and XII board exams for the past five years.

Addressing Delhi’s consistent academic dominance among CBSE’s 17 regions, Bhardwaj attributed it to the Capital’s schools being equipped with superior resources and actively participating in CBSE workshops and initiatives. “This proactive engagement in CBSE’s capacity-building efforts by Delhi’s schools keeps them at the forefront of academic achievement,” Bhardwaj said.

Regarding the absence of merit lists for top-performing students, Bhardwaj clarified that CBSE does not endorse them. “Instead, the focus is on fostering positive competition and recognising diverse talents. For the past 24 years, CBSE has refrained from issuing merit lists to discourage unhealthy competition among students,” he added.

He explained, “Our focus is on holistic development rather than academic rankings.”

When questioned about reforms undertaken by CBSE to enhance students’ exam performances, Bhardwaj highlighted the recent implementation of competency-based assessment.

“Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this shift aims to equip students with problem-solving skills crucial for navigating future challenges. Competency-based assessment not only benefits individuals but also contributes to the nation’s progress by nurturing specialised human resources,” he added.

