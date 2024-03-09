 ‘Give us 7!’ Arvind Kejriwal puts AAP on poll track : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • ‘Give us 7!’ Arvind Kejriwal puts AAP on poll track

‘Give us 7!’ Arvind Kejriwal puts AAP on poll track

Party convener urges people to ‘strengthen’ him by sending all alliance candidates to Parliament

‘Give us 7!’ Arvind Kejriwal puts AAP on poll track

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders during the launch of the party’s LS election campaign at the party headqaurters in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Delhi with the slogan ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal’ (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Delhi voters to elect all seven Lok Sabha candidates of the INDIA alliance to strengthen his hands.

UT leads in CCTV camera density

There are only two states in the country where 24-hour electricity is available — Delhi and Punjab. Delhi leads in CCTV camera density. Every positive initiative I undertake for you, these opponents attempt to thwart. Why? They harbour animosity towards you, simply because you elected an ordinary man as your CM. — Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Convener

We don’t engage in politics of hatred

We do not engage in politics of hatred and division. We have adopted Delhi’s initiatives and implemented these in Punjab. There are 829 Mohalla Clinics in Punjab, and so far, 1.25 crore have received treatment and have been cured without the need to go to big hospitals. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM

Party’s national convener Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and the four Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi – Somnath Bharti, Mahabal Mishra, Sahiram Pehalwan and Kuldeep Kumar – launched the campaign. AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak, was also present on the dais during the campaign launch.

Kejriwal stated, “The AAP was formed 12 years ago, and about 10-11 years ago, the people of Delhi bestowed upon us immense love and trust, leading us to secure a significant victory and form the AAP government.”

He emphasised his commitment to ensuring that every child in Delhi receives the same quality education and healthcare as his own children. “Today, Delhi enjoys round-the-clock electricity. There are only two states in the entire country where 24-hour electricity is available — Delhi and Punjab,” he remarked.

Kejriwal announced that the AAP would distribute leaflets door-to-door, noting, “Every positive initiative I undertake for you, these opponents attempt to thwart. Why? They harbour animosity towards you, the 2 crore residents of Delhi, simply because you elected an ordinary man as your Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. This is your only fault, and that’s why they are targeting you. Because the people of Delhi elected an ordinary man as their CM, the BJP, including the L-G and the Central Government, are seeking retribution.”

He recounted past instances where Mohalla Clinics faced resistance during their establishment five-six years ago. “I proudly declare that today, Delhi leads in CCTV camera density. Every Delhiite takes pride in this. I’m not making baseless claims; Forbes reported this in their 2021 magazine. Within five years of our governance, we managed to install the highest number of CCTV cameras in Delhi,” he affirmed.

He said the L-G attempted to obstruct this initiative as well, keeping the file on hold for an extended period. “During that time, I, along with Gopal Rai, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, protested inside his residence to ensure the installation of cameras in Delhi,” he added.

The CM also addressed issues such as the free ration scheme, power cut-offs at Mohalla clinics and the Farishtey Scheme.

Kejriwal highlighted the plight of traders over the past 10 years, stating, “I want to ask traders: Did any MP from Delhi raise your voice? No BJP MP has the courage to speak up for you; the BJP immediately suppresses them. The BJP will say, ‘How dare these people speak against the BJP’. I will become your voice; all our MPs will become your voice,” he added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asserted, “We do not engage in politics of hatred and division. We have adopted Delhi’s initiatives and implemented them in Punjab, multiplying them two to three times.”

Mann emphasised Kejriwal’s solitary fight against adversaries for the people of Delhi. “If you give all seven seats of Delhi to the AAP, then Kejriwal will have seven more hands. The people of Punjab are going to give all 13 seats to the AAP. Our candidate is going to win from Kurukshetra, Haryana,” he added.

