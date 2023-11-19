Goan cuisine at trade fair

New Delhi, November 18
The Goa pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair was inaugurated by Dipak Bandekar, Director of Information and Publicity, for the state on Saturday.
A brochure titled Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa was also released on the occasion. The Goa pavilion is showcasing rich cuisine of the state and the hospitality of the Goan people. The pavilion also features a stall by Goan artisans engaged by state’s Department of Handicrafts, Textile and Coir. Traditional products are being showcased at the stall. In the past, the Goa pavilion has been adjudged the best for display among smaller states.
