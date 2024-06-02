Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday sent an ambulance to take Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hospital for medical tests after the AAP leader claimed he might be suffering from some serious ailments.

Kejriwal moved the SC on May 26 seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days on grounds that he has to undergo some medical tests, including a PET-CT scan.

The police, however, stopped the ambulance and Goel en route to the Chief Minister’s official residence in Civil Lines here. Goel alleged that Kejriwal was “creating drama” by citing health issues to gain people’s sympathy.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said Kejriwal, who has been in best of health and campaigning for the last 20 days, is now claiming to be seriously ill and seeking medical bail. Sachdeva said it is shocking to see Kejriwal— who had been campaigning in the scorching heat— claiming to be sick before the court of law and general public.

“If an iota of moral value is left in Kejriwal, he should stop faking illness and and surrender by tomorrow,” he added. — TNS

CM, Atishi accused of creating water crisis

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, on Saturday accused CM Kejriwal and Water Minister Atishi of orchestrating a water crisis in the Capital for political gain. He asserted that their false claims regarding Haryana’s water supply had backfired, revealing their deceit to the public. Bidhuri demanded an immediate apology from Atishi to the Haryana Government for baseless accusations of water scarcity. He highlighted the contradiction between Atishi’s public statements and official communications, emphasising her duplicity in seeking additional water resources while tarnishing Haryana’s reputation.

