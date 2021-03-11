Govt clears appointments of nine advocates as judges of Delhi High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The government on Friday cleared the names of nine advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted along with the list of the newly appointed judges.

The advocates appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court are: Tara Vitasta ,Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.

The Delhi High Court which has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges is currently functioning with just 35 judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI NV Ramana had recommended their names for appointment.

Besides CJI Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions on appointment of high court judges.