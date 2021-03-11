Govt clears appointments of nine advocates as judges of Delhi High Court

New Delhi, May 13
The government on Friday cleared the names of nine advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.
“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted along with the list of the newly appointed judges.
The advocates appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court are: Tara Vitasta ,Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.
The Delhi High Court which has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges is currently functioning with just 35 judges.
The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI NV Ramana had recommended their names for appointment.
Besides CJI Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions on appointment of high court judges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 killed as massive fire engulfs three-storey building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi
Over 50 people rescued from the commercial building
Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind
Six persons arrested for providing logistic support to attac...
Indian men's badminton team creates history, reaches first-ever Thomas Cup final
Prannoy wins decisive match against Denmark to steer India t...
Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years
Fixed 5 year tenure then a cooling off for 3 years; assessme...
Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31
The summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June ...