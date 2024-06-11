Govt ignoring bus crisis: Bidhuri

New Delhi, June 10
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, criticised the Kejriwal government for the ongoing bus crisis in the capital, alleging a decade-long period of inaction.
Bidhuri stated, “The Delhi government’s failure to procure new buses over the past ten years has led to the current crisis.” DTC buses were nearing the end of their service life and no new buses were being added, causing public transport to collapse. he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare
Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY
Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet
Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...