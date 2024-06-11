Govt ignoring bus crisis: Bidhuri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, criticised the Kejriwal government for the ongoing bus crisis in the capital, alleging a decade-long period of inaction.

Bidhuri stated, “The Delhi government’s failure to procure new buses over the past ten years has led to the current crisis.” DTC buses were nearing the end of their service life and no new buses were being added, causing public transport to collapse. he said.

