Govt issues guidelines for respiratory illness

New Delhi, December 21

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj issued guidelines in view of the surge in cases of respiratory illness in China. A meeting was convened by the Delhi Health Minister with experts on November 30.

The guidelines issued by the department are: Covid samples to be collected from influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness patients attending all Delhi government hospitals, adequate number of Covid samples to be sent for RT-PCR testing, genome sequencing of positive RT-PCR samples to be performed and measures to be taken to raise community awareness for avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings and wearing masks in crowded and close settings and hospital premises.

After detailed discussions, it has been decided that the experts would develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the number and types of samples to be tested by Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in culture-negative severe pneumonia cases and to maintain adequate stock of antiviral drugs.

Further, it was also decided to implement the operational guidelines for a revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19.

An official said, “Mock drills were conducted in all Delhi government hospitals between November 13 and 17 to assess the preparedness on various parameters such as bed capacity, available human resources, human resource capacity, referral services, testing capacities, logistics, availability of medical oxygen etc.”

The data of Covid testing is presently being maintained by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Delhi Government has requested ICMR to share the Covid-related lab testing data.

