Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

New Delhi, July 16
Union Government has now decided to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 80 per kg. Earlier, Union Government was selling at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF).
"There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the government to sell it at a concessional rate of Rs 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high. After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rs 80 per kg from today,” said a senior official of NCCF.
In just one month, prices of tomatoes, in various states, have jumped up by Rs 50-100.
It is learnt that NCCF is also in the process of tying up with organisations with well-established retail outlets like Mother Dairy, and Kendriya Bhandara so that the outreach can be extensive and purchasing tomatoes would be easy for the consumers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres
Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...
Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents
45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...
OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, joins NDA
Rajbhar was a BJP ally earlier but had parted ways with the ...