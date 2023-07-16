Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 16

Union Government has now decided to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 80 per kg. Earlier, Union Government was selling at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF).

"There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the government to sell it at a concessional rate of Rs 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high. After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rs 80 per kg from today,” said a senior official of NCCF.

In just one month, prices of tomatoes, in various states, have jumped up by Rs 50-100.

It is learnt that NCCF is also in the process of tying up with organisations with well-established retail outlets like Mother Dairy, and Kendriya Bhandara so that the outreach can be extensive and purchasing tomatoes would be easy for the consumers.